Tortellini with corn and tomatoes by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tortellini with corn, tomatoes, basil, and a few spices is all you need to make this delicious pasta dish.

Tortellini with corn and tomatoes

Ingredients

10 ounces frozen cheese tortellini

10 ounces frozen corn kernels

3 tablespoons (or more, if you like) grated Parmesan cheese

Pint of cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

2 green onions or scallions, sliced

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped (or two teaspoons dried basil)

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic

salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

Bring water to a boil in a 6 quart stockpot or soup pot, and add 1 teaspoon salt.

Add the corn, cooking for three minutes, then add the frozen tortellini, and cook according to package directions. (Usually just needs to boil about three minutes.)

Drain the corn and tortellini. Place it in a large bowl, then add the remaining ingredients, tossing to distribute well. Serve warm.

