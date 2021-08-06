East Texas Now Business Break
Scene has cleared where semi-truck hauling chickens overturns in Lufkin

The wreck occurred at Hwy 69N at Loop 287 underpass.
The wreck occurred at Hwy 69N at Loop 287 underpass.(Lufkin Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The wreck involving the overturned 18-wheeler has been cleared.

Police said the scene was cleared around 8 p.m. Traffic is flowing normally.

Previous:

An 18-wheeler has overturned and is congesting traffic in Lufkin.

The U.S. 69 north at Loop 287 underpass will be shut down for the next three to four hours as police work to clear the scene of the overturned chicken truck.

The accident happened around 5 p.m., according to Lufkin PIO Jessica Pebsworth, who added that the truck driver did not report any major injuries.

“We believe there were some chicken fatalities but the majority are OK,” Pebsworth said.

The wreck occurred at Hwy 69N at Loop 287 underpass.(Lufkin Police Department)

Police are waiting for an out-of-town truck and crew to collect the live chickens from the scene so the truck can be uprighted, she added.

Traffic is moving along the northbound and southbound feeders but police are not allowing traffic under the overpass at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

