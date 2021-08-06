East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

White House: 50% of US fully vaccinated

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amid the COVID-19 delta variant surge, a surge of another kind is happening: People are getting vaccinated.

The White House reported that 50% of Americans of all ages are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director, said the seven-day average of newly vaccinated is up 11% from last week and 44% over past two weeks.

For months, people have been encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19 and its various strains.

Though vaccinated people can experience breakthrough infections, they are likely to experience less serious illness than unvaccinated people, the CDC reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches teens shot overnight; police searching for suspects
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Former Angelina County commissioner pleads no contest to felony, gets 4 years
Angelina County shooting sends one man to hospital
The wreck occurred at Hwy 69N at Loop 287 underpass.
Scene has cleared where semi-truck hauling chickens overturns in Lufkin
Shooting investigation
5 suspects given additional charges for fatal shooting in Nacogdoches

Latest News

.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches police give update on teens shot overnight
WEBXTRA: Nac shooting
WEBXTRA: Nac shooting
Governor DeSantis visits Panama City to announce Hurricane Michael recovery money
Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks
Iconic musician Gloria Estefan reimagined her huge hit to encourage mask wearing.
‘Put on your mask!’ Gloria Estefan reimagines hit song for PSA
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to...
Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot