Alto Dixon bringing John Outlaw coaching tree to Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Intense, smash mouth football is the new identity of the Crockett Bulldogs.

The team is on the field and learning from first-time head coach Alton Dixon. Dixon, a Lufkin graduate. Dixon played under Hall of Fame head coach John Outlaw before heading to Texas A&M. Dixon also was an assistant coach Outlaw’s right-hand man Todd Quick. That coaching style that brought a state title to the Pack in 2001 is the same style Dixon is bringing to Crockett.

“This is where I grew up,” Dixon said. “This is where I was raised. This is God’s country. There is a certain brand of boy built out here. A certain brand of young woman. It is home.”

At practice, Dixon’s involvement is noticeable from his booming voice to hands on learning. Dixon made an immediate impact on the team.

“When he came in you could feel that his presence was going to be known,” quarterback Jayden Collins said.

Crockett has seen a few good years of success. Last year the team was 7-5 on the year. They finished a game out of first pay behind co-champions Diiboll and Coldspring. Their season was cut short in the Area Playoffs when COVID-19 forced the Bulldogs to forfeit their game to Lorena. Dixon knows the team can play and now he is looking to form a new identity that brings in results.

“It is going to be mean, nasty, violent play,” Dixon said. “You will get a disciplined football team, a classy football team and kids that play their butt of for where they are from. We got to bring a certain level of passion and energy. The intensity has to be there to program the kids to do the right way to play in a violent manor. They have to learn that, but they also have to learn to be even keel. A lot of that is the foundation of Todd Quick and John Outlaw.”

Dixon will be tough but he will make sure every kid knows they are loved and have a spot on the team. That might be why the kids have bought in to the program so fast.

“He knows how to get us motivated and when he gets on to us you know it is for the right reason,” wide receiver Crowley Pierce said.

Dixon as pride for Lufkin and that will never change. Now he is teaching his young team how to take pride in their community.

“We have a lot of people behind us and will work hard,” Collis said. “We will do good by Crockett.”

