3 charged, 1 at large in Lufkin shooting death

LPD has issued murder warrant Ta'Zyion Douglas on Friday. He is not in custody.
LPD has issued murder warrant Ta'Zyion Douglas on Friday. He is not in custody.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police Department shared a break in a murder case that dates back to April 27.

Police issued four murder warrants Friday related to the murder of Christopher “Lil Chris” Rogers, 17, of Lufkin. Two of the suspects were served in jail: Ah-mann Hill, who is in jail on revocation, and Zamoria Davis on 13 counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.

A warrant was served on Daquavion Kidd Friday night.

One suspect remains at large, police say. Ta’Zyion Douglas is not in custody and is considered a flight risk.

Statement from the Lufkin police:

Ta’Zyion Douglas is described as a black male, 5′6, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has several tattoos including two winged devils with a broken heart in the middle on his neck, “GSO” on his chest, the “Monopoly man” with “get rich or die trying” on one arm and “Tasha” on the other arm.

Anyone with information on Douglas’ location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Rogers was found shot to death in his driveway in the 700 block of Rowe Avenue just before midnight April 27.

Detectives learned through the course of their investigation that the four suspects were looking for Rogers and one of his friends to retaliate against them over words exchanged in rap songs distributed over social media platforms including YouTube.

The four suspects are affiliated with a Nacogdoches gang identified under different names including Top Flight, PGC, GGO, MGNG, and/or GSO (Gang “expletive” Only) that is considered rival to Lufkin’s “Jaccboyworld” and its subsidiaries. These groups are believed to be responsible for numerous gang-related shootings in Lufkin and Nacogdoches in the past two years.

In the past week, Lufkin and Nacogdoches officials have seen an uptick in “drive-by” type shootings resulting in injury and property damage. For this reason, the Department is asking residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 936-633-0356 or they can give information regarding a specific incident to Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

The Department’s Street Crimes Unit will be patrolling areas where these shootings have occurred. This specialized unit will also include officers who volunteered to work additional shifts. Officers will be making vehicle and pedestrian contacts in these areas to locate shooting suspects and witnesses.

