Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly felt hot outside today with heat indices ranging in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Thankfully we had a few showers during the afternoon to help with the heat but most of us stayed dry. We will not see many big changes to the forecast over the next several days, so get ready for much of the same each and every day. Starting with tomorrow, we will wake up with partly to mostly clear skies and temps in the muggy middle 70s before quickly warming back into the lower to middle 90s by the afternoon. Heat index values will again range anywhere from 97-104 degrees during the heat of the day tomorrow so please be safe outside tomorrow and drink plenty of water. A few showers will be possible tomorrow, but just like today most of us are going to stay dry. Something else to keep in mind tomorrow is that our southerly winds will get a bit on the breezy side at times, so if you are planning on taking the boat out on the water then please be sure to bring those life jackets! As mentioned earlier, the forecast becomes copy and paste almost each and every day, so get used to seeing partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, and isolated rain chances that mainly favor areas south of I-20. So, the great news is that there are no surprises in this forecast, but the not so good news is that the heat is back and looking to stick around for a while.

