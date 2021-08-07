Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with temperatures returning to near normal range. Highs today in the mid 90s, the normal high being 96° for today. No Heat Advisories today, as of 6:30am, however I suspect we’ll see some issued for tomorrow as temperatures warm up more. Notice the smoke/haze in the sky? That’s going to stick around a few more days until high pressure builds back in and changes the flow of the atmosphere into East Texas. Low rain chances for today, and the entire forecast period, but they’re best for Deep East Texas.

We’re likely to see some sea breeze activity, but hard to pinpoint who will see any rain from that. As our friends at the NWS in Shreveport said in their morning forecast, “Now, not everyone in the aforementioned area will see rain each day and as the great Bill Belichick said “If it rains, it rains. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t”...sound advice.” Get a laugh out of that? I did, but they’re right. Temperatures over the long term stay around normal as well, with highs over the next seven days in the upper 90s. Overall, this forecast can be described as returning to normal or near normal weather. Have a great Saturday, and don’t forget the sunscreen and water!

