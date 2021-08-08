East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Aggies have national championship aspirations to start 2021

The Texas A&M football team holds an open practice to the public at Kyle Field.
The Texas A&M football team holds an open practice to the public at Kyle Field.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held its third workout of fall camp with an open practice to the public on Sunday. Fans gathered at Kyle Field to catch their first glimpse of this year’s team. A common theme amongst the Aggies as they prepare for the 2021 campaign is playing up to a high standard.

After going 9-1 last year and having plenty of experience returning to the roster, the Maroon and White believe they can compete with anybody. The Aggies are working hard at the start of fall camp and have high expectations for this season.

”The main thing we want is a national championship,” exclaimed A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy. “We want to be the best team in the nation. That’s our main goal. It’s always been our main goal,” Peevy added.

“We love last year. We got cheated as a team,” A&M defensive lineman Micheal Clemons said. “We went 9-1 and everything, but I feel like we can win the national championship. I want to be a part of it,” Clemons added.

“I think we’re ready to take that leap,” A&M running back Isaiah Spiller stated. “We’ve been surrounded and have that stigma on us. I think we’re ready to get that off of us right now. Just every day we have that in our mind, so I think we’re ready,” Spiller added.

The Aggies will continue Fall Camp on Monday, and they have Tuesday off due to summer school finals.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD has issued murder warrant Ta'Zyion Douglas on Friday. He is not in custody.
3 charged, 1 at large in Lufkin shooting death
FILE - Markie Post attends the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2 at ArcLight...
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of ‘Night Court,’ dies at 70
Nacogdoches Teens Shot
Nacogdoches police give update on teens shot overnight
Kevin Krebb and Kevin Kahler
Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmates
Ta'Zyion Douglas (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Last of 4 suspects in fatal April 27 shooting in Lufkin turns himself in to authorities

Latest News

Players from the United States react after winning the gold medal in women's volleyball at the...
Fewer medals, more heart for US at a most unusual Olympics
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
Crockett Bulldogs
Alton Dixon bringing John Outlaw coaching tree to Crockett
The Olympic flame burns as athletes and volunteers carry flags during the closing ceremony in...
Mixed bag: Erratic Pandemic Olympics come to a nuanced end