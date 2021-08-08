Last of 4 suspects in fatal April 27 shooting in Lufkin turns himself in to authorities

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The last of four suspects in the April 27 shooting death of Christopher “Lil Chris” Rogers turned himself in to authorities over the weekend, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that Ta’Zyion Douglas, 19, of Nacogdoches, is currently in the process of being booked into the Angelina County jail on a first-degree felony murder charge,

“We thank you all for the tips and information you’ve provided on his location in the last two days,”

Pebsworth said. On April 6, the Lufkin Police Department issued four murder warrants in connection with the shooting death of Rogers, 17, of Lufkin. Police served two of the warrants at the Angelina County Jail. Ahman Hill was already in jail for revocation and Zamora Davis was being held on 13 counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Police served a murder warrant on Daquavion Kidd Friday night.

Davis, Hill, and Kidd have all been charged with first-degree murder. Each man’s bond amount has been set at $1 million.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639 TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Rogers was found shot to death in his driveway in the 700 block of Rowe Avenue just before midnight on April 27.

“Detectives learned through the course of their investigation that the four suspects were looking for Rogers and one of his friends to retaliate against them over words exchanged in rap songs distributed over social media platforms including YouTube,” a previous press release stated.

According to a previous press release, the four suspects are affiliated with a Nacogdoches gang identified under different names including Top Flight, PGC, GGO, MGNG, and/or GSO (Gang “expletive” Only) that is considered rival to Lufkin’s “Jaccboyworld” and its subsidiaries.

“These groups are believed to be responsible for numerous gang-related shootings in Lufkin and Nacogdoches in the past two years,” the previous press release stated.

