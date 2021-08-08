Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A partly cloudy start to the day, maybe even mostly cloudy for some of us. By lunchtime, skies should start to clear, and we’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies for this afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits. Yesterday I mentioned we could see a Heat Advisory today, as of 6:30 this morning, one has not been issued. Some areas may meet the criteria, but it does not appear there will be widespread heat advisory conditions. Be on the lookout for one to be issued for tomorrow, however. In addition to the heat and humidity, the UV Index today will be an 11, aka “Extreme”. Please remember to wear your sunscreen and stay hydrated! Even with no Heat Advisory, the UV Index alone is dangerous mixed with these hot temperatures. The only relief today would come from any isolated showers we see develop; Deep East Texas also has a chance for some isolated sea breeze showers today.

Overnight we’ll cool back down into the 70s, and highs for your Monday will be in the mid to upper 90s again. We’ll see highs all week long around 96° or 97°, with heat indices in the triple digits. Like today, the only relief coming from isolated pop-up showers or sea breeze showers in Deep East Texas. By next weekend though, we’re watching a cold front that could cool our highs down into the mid 90s. Always seems strange to talk about a cold front even though temps will still be in the 90s. Oh well. If you read my weather discussion yesterday, you may remember I mentioned our friends at the NWS Shreveport and a quote they used in their forecast? Well, here is one from today that made me chuckle again, “Anywho, Happy Sunday everyone and remember “A Sunday well spent brings a week of content”.” Happy Sunday everyone!

