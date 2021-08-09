East Texas Now Business Break
Eagle Stadium at Pecos’s Rotary Field deemed not structurally safe for fans

The District is currently working on several options for the upcoming football season.
(Source: Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD/ Facebook)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a news release from Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD, Eagle Stadium has been deemed not structurally safe for fans, and thus, unusable. According to the statement, based on a recent structural assessment of Eagle Stadium made by Ponce-Fuess Engineering, there is significant corrosion to the steel framing and cracking and spalling of the concrete throughout the 47-year-old stadium.

The district says aspects of the steel structure have experienced significant section loss and no longer provide the original design capacity making the stadium not structurally safe to hold fans.

The structural assessment was done as a due diligence step prior to expending money recently set aside by the Board of Trustees for District facility needs beyond the recently approved bond projects.

The District has also met with the Building Inspector for the Town of Pecos City regarding the report and expects to receive further guidance later this week. The District is currently working on several options for the upcoming football season. There are many aspects to consider and ensure we can meet prior to finalizing a decision.

