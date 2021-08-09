East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas Now to host Back-to-School Superintendent Roundtable

East Texas Now will host a Back-to-School Superintendent Roundtable featuring superintendents from 11 East Texas school districts, starting at noon Tuesday. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -East Texas Now will host a Back-to-School Superintendent Roundtable featuring superintendents from 11 East Texas school districts, starting at noon Tuesday.

East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons will moderate the roundtable discussion. The superintendents will discuss the upcoming 2021-2022 school years and having to deal with the state’s guidelines as the third wave of COVID-19 hits East Texas.

The superintendents include:

· Tyler ISD – Marty Crawford

· Pittsburg ISD – Terry Waldrep

· Lufkin ISD – Lynn Torres

· Mineola ISD – Cody Mize

· Whitehouse ISD – Christopher Moran

· Longview ISD – Dr. James Wilcox

· Huntington ISD – David Flowers

· Nacogdoches ISD – Gabriel Trujillo and Leslie Linebarger

· Livingston ISD – Brent Hawkins

· White Oak ISD – Brian Gray

· Hudson ISD – Donny Webb

