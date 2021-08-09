East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Eight men arrested in online Central Texas child sex sting; oldest is 79

Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon...
Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon Rodriguez. (Bottom row) left to right: Vidoll Smith, Kevin Wallace, Gustavo Miranda and Harkin Alano.(Jail photos)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Eight men have been arrested in a two-day online child sex sting in Bell County, the oldest of whom is 79.

Two of the men traveled more than two hours to meet with whom they thought was a teenage girl, Bell County sheriff’s Maj. T.J. Cruz said in a press release Monday.

Two others are active-duty military personnel, he said.

“Each individual engaged in sexual conversation with a person believed to be a 15- or 16-year-old female and agreed to meet this person to engage in sexual acts for a fee,” Cruz said.

Kevin Wallace, 31; Harkin Alano, 49; Christopher Slough, 43, of Irving; Vidoll Smith, 27, of Temple: Gustavo Miranda, 38; Ramon Rodriguez, 24; Charles Pulley, 63, of Gun Barrel City and Daniel Martinez, 79 were arrested in the sting, Cruz said in a press release Monday.

Slough, Smith, Wallace, and Pulley remained in the Bell County Jail Monday, where they are held in lieu of $50,000 bonds.

Smith was held on bonds totaling $54,000.

He’s also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Alano, Miranda and Rodriguez did not appear on the jail’s online roster Monday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Markie Post attends the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2 at ArcLight...
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of ‘Night Court,’ dies at 70
Ta'Zyion Douglas (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Last of 4 suspects in fatal April 27 shooting in Lufkin turns himself in to authorities
Lufkin/Nacogdoches area has 0 available ICU beds due to COVID-19 surge
LPD has issued murder warrant Ta'Zyion Douglas on Friday. He is not in custody.
3 charged, 1 at large in Lufkin shooting death
Nacogdoches Teens Shot
Nacogdoches police give update on teens shot overnight

Latest News

Texas Governor Seal
Gov. Abbott actions to fight COVID-19 surge include soliciting nurses out of state
East Texas Now will host a Back-to-School Superintendent Roundtable featuring superintendents...
East Texas Now to host Back-to-School Superintendent Roundtable
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 6,004 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Alligator snapping turtles seized in illegal trafficking case returned to East Texas
This undated image provided by the United States District Court for the Northern District of...
Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials