Lufkin/Nacogdoches area has 0 available ICU beds due to COVID-19 surge

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - There are no ICU beds available in Lufkin/Nacogdoches area hospitals.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Saturday, all available ICU beds have become occupied due to an increase in COVID-19 cases with 50 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

Texas DSHS currently shows Angelina County with 555 active cases and Nacogdoches County with 215 active cases.

