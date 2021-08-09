East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin/Nacogdoches area has 0 available ICU beds due to COVID-19 surge

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - There are no ICU beds available in Lufkin/Nacogdoches area hospitals.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Saturday, all available ICU beds have become occupied due to an increase in COVID-19 cases with 50 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

Texas DSHS currently shows Angelina County with 555 active cases and Nacogdoches County with 215 active cases.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

