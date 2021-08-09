East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas Tech offering vaccine incentives to students, faculty and staff

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University is encouraging its students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering incentive programs.

Those who are fully vaccinated can register for weekly drawings for various prizes. The first drawing will be held on Sept. 15 to allow for the campus community to get vaccinated. Those who are already fully vaccinated can enter now.

For students to register, they must upload a copy of their CDC issued vaccination card (or appropriate documentation if received abroad) to Student Health Services just as you would other university required vaccinations such as MMR and Meningitis.

Faculty and staff that are fully vaccinated will enter their drawing by submitting their name via this link. If selected as a winner, the individual must produce their CDC issued vaccination card proving that they are fully vaccinated when they pick up their prize.

The university will also host campus vaccination clinics throughout the semester.

A full list of incentives and drawing dates can be found - here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Markie Post attends the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2 at ArcLight...
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of ‘Night Court,’ dies at 70
Ta'Zyion Douglas (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Last of 4 suspects in fatal April 27 shooting in Lufkin turns himself in to authorities
LPD has issued murder warrant Ta'Zyion Douglas on Friday. He is not in custody.
3 charged, 1 at large in Lufkin shooting death
Nacogdoches Teens Shot
Nacogdoches police give update on teens shot overnight
Colorful hot air balloon
Guests had their eyes glued to the skies for Lufkin’s Glow Show

Latest News

Students, classroom, mask, education
Dallas schools requiring masks, defying Gov. Abbott’s order
Lufkin/Nacogdoches area has 0 available ICU beds due to COVID-19 surge
2021-2022 East Texas school start dates
2021-2022 East Texas school start dates
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Heat advisory through 7p.m.
Players from the United States react after winning the gold medal in women's volleyball at the...
Fewer medals, more heart for US at a most unusual Olympics