Domino’s announces $50 million free food giveaway

This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.
This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.(AP/Alan Diaz)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Domino’s said it is giving away $50 million worth of free food to customers that place a delivery order online or through their app until Nov. 21.

The pizza chain announced the “Surprise Frees” promotion Monday in an effort to take on apps like UberEats and DoorDash.

“Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino’s provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that’s what customers want and deserve,” said Russell Weiner, chief operations officer and president of Domino’s, in a news release.

The free menu items that lucky customers can receive include hand-tossed pizzas, boneless chicken, handmade pan pizzas, stuffed cheesy bread, crunchy thin crust pizzas and chocolate lava crunch cakes.

Domino’s said it will notify each customer who is randomly selected through their order confirmation, and the store will put a blue “Surprise Frees” sticker on the item.

