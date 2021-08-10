East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Famous German T.V. show makes a stop at The Big Texan Steak Ranch

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Asphalt Cowboys is a German reality-documentary television show about truck drivers and following them around.

Today was their first day of shooting and after this they will be heading to El Paso and then California.

The show was following around truck driver, Joe Flege.

He says he wanted to stop in Amarillo just for The Big Texan.

“For the Texas Steak House Ranch and I’m on the way to El Paso so I never pass this place it’s great,” said Flege.

The Big Texan says their international business right now is down due to COVID-19, but believes this show could help their business.

“It’s one of the biggest German television reality shows in the German market right now. This is like discovery is to an American market, so for them to be on and have the Big Texan, the Texas Panhandle be featured on this it’s going to be a big boost,” said Bobby Lee, co-owner of The Big Texan.

Lee says international business typically relates to about 28 percent of business that walks through their door, however domestic travel has made up for the loss.

They say they have still had a great year and many people have drove Route 66 and made a stop in Amarillo for The Big Texan.

The German trucker says he loves the environment at The Big Texan.

“The whole style, you know, the old Texas style, the steaks, the people, I like this place,” said Flege.

For more information on the show, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin/Nacogdoches area has 0 available ICU beds due to COVID-19 surge
FILE - Markie Post attends the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2 at ArcLight...
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of ‘Night Court,’ dies at 70
Ta'Zyion Douglas (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Last of 4 suspects in fatal April 27 shooting in Lufkin turns himself in to authorities
LPD has issued murder warrant Ta'Zyion Douglas on Friday. He is not in custody.
3 charged, 1 at large in Lufkin shooting death
Texas Governor Seal
Gov. Abbott actions to fight COVID-19 surge include soliciting nurses out of state

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 6,762 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Tigers At Black Beauty Ranch
Tigers At Black Beauty Ranch
Marshall Animal Shelter Opens
Marshall Animal Shelter Opens
Covid in ETX
Covid 19 In ETX
Covid In East Texas
Covid In East Texas 10PM