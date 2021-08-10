First Alert: A few sea breeze summer storms offer minor heat relief

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The sea breeze front was a bit more active today than it was yesterday. That meant a few more neighborhoods were able to cash in on a cooling thunderstorm this afternoon.

The rain chance will stay at a meager 20% for another hour before the setting sun will bring an end to any lingering shower activity for the day.

The heat advisories have already been extended through 7 p.m. Wednesday since our heat indices will be topping out right around or just over 105-degrees again tomorrow. The actual air temperatures will be topping out in the upper 90′s the next few afternoons.

In addition to our hot weather during the day, do not expect much of a cool down at night, either. With overnight lows only dropping into the upper 70′s, air conditioners will be getting in a continuous workout as we will not get much relief in the overnight time period.

There are two things going for us that may offer some minor heat relief throughout the week.

The first item is the wind speeds. With southerly winds coming in off the Gulf of Mexico at 10 to 15 mph, with occasional higher gusts, that breeze will offset some of the muggy air at times.

Furthermore, the sea breeze front will try to get active each day. This sea breeze will provide a few areas with isolated, cooling downpours each afternoon. With the daily rain chance at 20%, however, most of us will end up staying dry as we sweat it under the hot, August sun.

There are signs that some deeper moisture will try to move in over the weekend to enhance our rain odds up to 40%. If we can get better rain chances to come to fruition, then we would see our daytime highs come down from the upper 90′s to the middle 90′s.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.