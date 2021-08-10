Frank Thomas talks Field of Dreams game, Astros vs. White Sox

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Baseball hall of famer Frank “The Big Hurt” Thomas spent some time chatting with KLTV’s Blake Holland. As a former White Sox first baseman, Thomas was on to talk about Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

The production effort alone to make the event happen was a significant commitment, Thomas said.

“You had people building that stadium after the winter, the corn had to grow out in time to get the full effect,” he said.

As for the race to the World Series, Thomas opined on how the Houston Astros would fare against his former team.

“I think it’s going to come down to pitching,” Thomas said.

