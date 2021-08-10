East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin/Nacogdoches area COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 78 patients in 1 month

Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones has filed a Declaration of Disaster due to COVID-19. As of...
Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones has filed a Declaration of Disaster due to COVID-19. As of Wednesday morning, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Panola County.(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the Trauma Service Area H, the area including Lufkin/Nacogdoches, have increased by 78 patients in one month. Sixteen people were hospitalized on July 9, 2021.

On Monday, Texas DSHS reported that 94 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 11 patients since Sunday. COVID-19 patients make up 19.58 percent of total area hospital capacity.

On Sunday, only 1 ICU bed was available. As of Monday, no ICU beds are available.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin/Nacogdoches area has 0 available ICU beds due to COVID-19 surge
Texas Governor Seal
Gov. Abbott actions to fight COVID-19 surge include soliciting nurses out of state
State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Ta'Zyion Douglas (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Last of 4 suspects in fatal April 27 shooting in Lufkin turns himself in to authorities
Alligator snapping turtles seized in illegal trafficking case returned to East Texas

Latest News

State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, spoke to the press last month after Democratic...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature
Angelina County Commissioner's Court Update, 8/10/12
Masks ‘highly suggested’ in new Lufkin ISD guidelines
Spoil your dog day
It’s Spoil Your Dog Day!