Mahomes franchise group to open 30 new Whataburgers

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A Texas-based franchise group that includes Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will open 30 new Whataburger locations in Kansas and Missouri.

KCTV5 reports that Whataburger has announced that 30 new locations will open from Wichita to St. Joseph over the next seven years, with a concentration in Kansas City. The four other locations announced earlier in the year will be in addition to the new locations.

Tuesday’s announcement says the expansion is driven by KMO Burger.

According to Whataburger, KMO Burger is “a new investor-led franchise group that includes Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.”

“I love Kansas City and I love Whataburger,” said Mahomes. “I’m excited to help bring a gift from my first home to my second home.”

“KMO Burger is comprised of a group of investors from Texas with a deep appreciation for Whataburger,” said Phillip Rose, Chief Financial Officer of KMO Burger. “Eating there is a part of growing up in the Lone Star State.”

“We are excited to have KMO Burger join the Whataburger team,” said Ed Nelson, Whataburger president and CEO. “Expanding to Kansas and Missouri is a win for Whataburger and our fans in America’s heartland.”

The first location will open at 152 N. Booth Ave. and 400 NW Barry Rd. in Kansas City in 2022.

The company said Whataburger will also continue its corporate-owned expansion in 2022 with a restaurant at 95th and Metcalf in Overland Park.

The first four Kansas City restaurants announced in 2021 are currently in the construction stages in Overland Park, Lee’s Summit, Independence, Mo., and Blue Springs, Mo. They are expected to open in the fall.

Whataburger to make Kansas City debut, plans to hire 700 employees

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

