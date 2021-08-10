East Texas Now Business Break
Masks ‘highly suggested’ in new Lufkin ISD guidelines

(Lufkin ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD’s COVID-19 student guidelines say masks are not required but wearing a mask is “highly suggested” for the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 12.

The guidelines also limit visitors. Parents and guardians will not be allowed to visit classes or have lunch with their children.

The district will notify students and families when there is a positive case among the student or staff, and a dashboard on the district website will report daily positive cases but was last updated in May of 2021.

After-school programs and extracurricular activities will resume this year, as well as field trips but these activities may change if conditions warrant, according to the guidelines.

