Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another hot one today.  Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning to rise into the mid 90s this afternoon.  The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits again and a heat advisory is once again in effect through the early evening hours.  More of the same through the middle of the week with hot, humid conditions.  Very slight chances for rain may return Friday, but a weak cold front could bring the best rain chances to the forecast this weekend.  A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday and maybe again on Sunday with a slight cool down headed into next week.

