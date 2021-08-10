East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches Dragons benefiting from full offseason

Nacogdoches football practice
Nacogdoches football practice(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Nacogdoches Dragons are finally getting good quality offseason work in with coach Darren Allman and his staff.

“My first year we came in late and rushed the spring through and didn’t have an offseason,” Allman said. “Last year we didn’t get an offseason. Not only will this be our third year but it will be our first complete year where we get to take the guys through the program in all phases.”

The Dragons finished the year 5-5 with a loss in the first round of the playoffs.

“I am really excited about the young guys that are coming up,” Allman said. “Fortunately we got in 10 games. Even with the COVID stuff we got in a full season. I wanted to play a little more but that is our goal - extend the season past the first round. It will be a challenge.”

The players feel confident that they are learning and growing with a full year of uninterrupted work.

“We are super confident this year,” defensive back Brennan Jones said. “A lot of people see us as underdogs but we prepare ourselves physically and mentally. We go day by day. Everyone is ready for football. Everyone has been here every day getting better and better.”

Nacogdoches opens up the season on August 27 against Kilgore.

