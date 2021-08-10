SFA chosen to release alligator snapping turtles poached from Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Alligator snapping turtles have been protected in Texas since the 1970′s. Not so in Louisiana, according to Dr. Christopher Schalk, forest management assistant professor at SFA.

“You can still collect them, but you’re limited to one turtle a day,” he said.

That’s enough to dwindle populations, cause poaching in East Texas and work for wildlife protection agencies.

“And basically, there was a big sting operation,” said Schalk.

Three years later it was time to release the evidence back to their natural habitat.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife knew Schalk and his students were already studying alligator snapping turtles. The agency asked them to trace the turtles’ roots.

“We took tissues to determine what drainage they were from,” explained Schalk.

The Trinity, Cypress and Angelina-Neches River Basins were their homes. Students track their movement every week.

“We attached a radio transmitter to them. They were moving. We had turtles move four miles between weekly checks. So, they were moving all over the place. What we’re seeing is now is they’re starting to slow down and are probably establishing a home range,” said Schalk.

In natural habitat the slow maturing, long living, and the largest freshwater turtle in North America (“A large male goes over 200 pounds,” says Schalk) can attempt to survive in the rivers and lakes of Deep East Texas.

“I feel like it’s going to be a great home for them. They’re going to do well here,” said a TPW spokesperson on a provided video.

Under federal statutes, poachers of alligator snapping turtles face up to five years in federal prison at sentencing. The species is now listed as a species of conservation concern by every state within its natural range.

