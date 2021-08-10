Steve Smith replaces Bobby Cheshire as Angelina County Pct. 4 commissioner

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Former Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire has officially been replaced.

Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery swore in Steve Smith as the new county commissioner for precinct 4 on Monday. Smith, a Zavalla resident, said that he will not run for re-election after completing the 17 months left in the term.

Cheshire has been in jail since April when he was arrested for violating the terms of his bond. He was removed from office after visiting judge John Delaney signed an order doing so in July.

As of last week, Cheshire was given a four-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to a felony charge. The plea means a felony conviction, which keeps Cheshire from running for public office again.

Cheshire pleaded guilty in a Zoom hearing before Delaney. He pleaded guilty to a charge of continuous violence against a family member. The other charges against him were dropped in exchange for the plea.

Previous reporting:

Former Angelina County commissioner pleads no contest to felony, gets 4 years

Court documents detail Angelina Co. commissioner’s removal from office

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.