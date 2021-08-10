East Texas Now Business Break
Tennessee high school on lockdown after person with a gun reported on campus

Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. It was scheduled to be the first full day for students.(Gray News)
By Alivia Harris and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - School officials confirmed Volunteer High School in Tennessee was placed on lockdown Tuesday following reports of a person with a gun on the campus, WVLT reported.

A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office representative said it went on lockdown around 8 a.m. It was scheduled to be the first full day for the Hawkins County school.

Officials with Hawkins County EMS Ambulance Services confirmed multiple ambulances were on location and several patients have been transported from the scene.

Authorities were working to evacuate the high school, they said. School administration staff is on location at the school.

Other schools in the area also were placed on lockdown, but those have been lifted for every other one besides Volunteer.

“There has been an emergency situation at Volunteer High School,” the school district said in a statement on Facebook. “Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area.”

School officials urge people not to attempt to come to the school. Parents are advised to go to the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory at 399 Highway 11 W for reunification. Students are being transported by bus to the reunification site. Parents are told to stay in their vehicle and wait for their children to be brought to them.

Hawkins County Emergency Communications is requesting people not to call 911 or Central Dispatch unless they have an emergency due to the overwhelming number of calls coming in.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

