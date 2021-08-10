Texas A&M picked 6th in preseason Coaches Poll

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday and Texas A&M came in ranked 6th.

The Aggies were 1 of 3 SEC teams to make the top 10, with 6 league teams making the top 25. Alabama is ranked #1 with 63 of the 65 first-place votes. Georgia is 5th, Florida comes in at #11 with LSU at #13 and Ole Miss rounding out the Top 25 ranked 25th. Future SEC teams Oklahoma (3) and Texas (19) also made the rankings.

NCAA Football Rankings - Preseason

COACHES POLL

Rank Team 1 Alabama (63) 2 Clemson 3 Oklahoma (2) 4 Ohio State 5 Georgia 6 Texas A&M 7 Notre Dame 8 Iowa State 9 North Carolina 10 Cincinnati 11 Florida 12 Oregon 13 LSU 14 USC 15 Wisconsin 16 Miami 17 Indiana 18 Iowa 19 Texas 20 Penn State 21 Washington 22 Oklahoma State 23 Louisiana 24 Coastal Carolina 25 Ole Miss

