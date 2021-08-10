East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas state climatologist: ‘If everyone contributes’ we can make a big difference in climate change

John Nielsen-Gammon, the Texas state climatologist, joins BVTM.
John Nielsen-Gammon, the Texas state climatologist, joins BVTM.
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change at the United Nations released a new report about the state of human-caused global warming that the UN called a “code red for humanity.”

John Nielsen-Gammon is a professor of climatology and meteorology at Texas A&M University and a Texas state climatologist. He joined Brazos Valley This Morning to offer his thoughts on the report.

“Most of what we need to know, we already know. The world is getting warmer. Many types of extreme rainfall is going to increase. We’re going to have to deal with those changes as they come along. As a human society, we have some ability to actually determine how big those changes are going to be,” said Nielsen-Gammon.

Nielsen-Gammon concedes that no, one person making more sustainable choices will not change the outcome of this report, but whole societies making those changes could.

“Individual actions are going to have a minuscule effect on global temperatures, but if everybody is helping contribute, and if society institutes incentives for technology to develop, for greener technology to be employed, then we can have a big difference on global climate,” said Nielsen-Gammon.

The climatologist also says that global action is needed, and attempts at it are already happening.

“It really is global, but we have global policies in place already that are moving in the right direction,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “The Paris Accords set up a system by which every country announces their targets. Those targets are required to become more and more strict over time, and the rest of the society hold those locations accountable. Now the accountability mechanism isn’t really established yet, so at this point it’s all really voluntary, but if enough countries get together and say, ‘hey you’re not doing your part, we’re going to put a tariff on your imports’ or that sort of thing, then there would be real teeth in this. But compared to past agreement where we haven’t gotten anywhere, we’re at least making some progress here.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin/Nacogdoches area has 0 available ICU beds due to COVID-19 surge
Texas Governor Seal
Gov. Abbott actions to fight COVID-19 surge include soliciting nurses out of state
State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Ta'Zyion Douglas (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Last of 4 suspects in fatal April 27 shooting in Lufkin turns himself in to authorities
Alligator snapping turtles seized in illegal trafficking case returned to East Texas

Latest News

Superintendent Roundtable
Superintendent Roundtable
Palestine Airport
Palestine Airport
Superintendent Roundtable 10PM
Superintendent Roundtable 10PM
Strip Mall Fire
Strip Mall Fire
Smith County Road And Bridge Bond
Smith County Road And Bridge Bond