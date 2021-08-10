Tilapia with marinated tomatoes by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This easy dinner idea is ready in a hurry if you’ve got your marinated tomatoes ready to go! Here’s how to make this flavorful meal.
Ingredients:
Marinated tomatoes
16 ounces of tomatoes; you can use grape or cherry tomatoes, halved, or regular tomatoes, chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar (apple cider vinegar or balsamic vinegar are good, too)
1 to two cloves garlic, minced
salt and pepper to taste
red pepper flakes (optional; I used 1/2 teaspoon)
Combine all ingredients in a glass bowl (non-aluminum, at least) and toss. Set aside, covered, for two to four hours, up to overnight, for flavors to marry.
For the fish:
1 large or two medium tilapia filets per person
Tony Chacheres Cajun seasoning (or your favorite seasoning blend)
Olive oil, for the pan
If the fish is frozen, thaw it in a bowl of cold water. It usually thaws within 20 minutes or so.
Season each side of the fish with Tony’s. Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a nonstick sillet.
When a drop of water skitters across the hot pan when added, place the fish filets into the oil.
Cook for three minutes per side. Especially thick fillets may take a minute or two longer. Fish is ready when flaky and no longer pink in the center.
Place the fish filets on a plate, and top with a generous tablespoon of the marinated tomatoes. Serve with grits or a salad, if you like.
Enjoy!
