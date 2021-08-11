East Texas Now Business Break
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real

Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents money containing Chinese letters or symbols is not real currency.

The bills are “training money” created to help bank employees in China become familiar with foreign currency.

The sheriff’s office said the Chinese characters stamped on the bills reportedly explain the bills are not real currency or intended for circulation.

“That isn’t much help to anyone who doesn’t understand the characters,” it said in a Facebook post.

Deputies encourage residents to check all bills thoroughly if you are accepting a cash payment for any transaction.

“It is not illegal for someone to simply possess the fake cash. It becomes unlawful when they try to use it and pass it off as authentic currency for goods or services,” the sheriff’s office warned.

