COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly in Lufkin/Nacogdoches area, 1 ICU bed available

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Lufkin/Nacogdoches area saw a slight increase in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 97 people are now hospitalized in Area H for COVID-19. This is three more patients than were hospitalized as of Monday. There is one ICU bed available in the area.

Additionally, Area H recorded a 23.6 percent hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients. For reference, late last year and earlier this year, a 15 percent hospitalization rate for COVID-19 was the designated threshold set by the state which would require restrictions in business capacity. Said restrictions were lifted after Gov. Greg Abbott in March declared the state to be “100 percent” open.

