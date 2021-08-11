ETN: Gray White House correspondent talks about Senate’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gray White House correspondent Jon Decker spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that the U.S. Senate recently passed and the bill’s future Tuesday.

Decker said that members of President Joe Biden’s administration are in high spirits after the senate managed to pass the bill in what turned out to be a bipartisan effort. He added that getting all 50 Democratic senators and 19 Republicans to vote for the bill was a decisive victory.

However, Decker pointed out that the Senate’s vote to pass the bill was just one of many hurdles the legislation will have to pass before it becomes law. The White House correspondent said the bill will now go to the House of Representatives, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has not given any indication that she is inclined to bring the $1 trillion infrastructure bill to the House.

Decker said Pelosi would prefer that the House vote on a more far-reaching $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill instead. The problem with that is that no Republicans in the House have indicated they would vote for such a massive spending bill, and Democrats aren’t even sure that all of the Democratic representatives would be on board in regard to the $3 trillion bill.

The Biden administration would like to see both bills combined and passed in both the Senate and the House, Decker said.

