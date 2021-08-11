First Alert: Remaining hot and muggy with a slight chance of a cooling shower

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen the sea breeze front get active for a second day in a row, offering some minor heat relief for a handful of East Texans as these showers and thunderstorms move in off the Gulf of Mexico.

The rain chance will stay at a meager 20% through 8 p.m. before the setting sun will bring an end to any lingering shower activity for the day.

The heat advisories have already been extended through 7 p.m. Thursday for several of our Deep East Texas counties since our heat indices will be topping out over 105-degrees again tomorrow. The actual air temperatures will be topping out in the upper 90′s the next couple of afternoons.

In addition to our hot weather during the day, do not expect much of a cool down at night, either. With overnight lows only dropping into the upper 70′s, air conditioners will be getting in a continuous workout as we will not get much relief in the overnight time period.

There are signs, however, that some deeper moisture will try to move in over the weekend and early next week. This should help curtail the heat just a tad and bring everyone better rain chances and better rain coverage to the Piney Woods.

Our rain chances over the weekend will be at 40% on both Saturday and Sunday followed by a climb to 60% for Monday and Tuesday of next week. These higher rain chances do not mean it will rain all day. It just means the odds of getting wet will be noticeably better than what we have seen so far this week.

In turn, look for daytime highs to come down into the middle 90′s this weekend and possibly the lower 90′s by early next week.

