East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Hackers take $600 million from cryptocurrency network, return some of it

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.
The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.(Source: Gray News)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hackers have just scored what could be the biggest theft in the cryptocurrency industry.

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.

The company links together the blockchains of multiple virtual currencies to create interoperability among them.

Poly Network says a vulnerability in its system allowed hackers to make off with the funds.

The company begged the thieves to return the money, saying “The money you stole are from tens of thousands of crypto community members, hence the people. You should talk to us to work out a solution.”

It appears they’re listening. By Wednesday morning, Poly Network said nearly $5 million were returned.

It’s not clear who is behind the attack or why they’re returning the money.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks ‘highly suggested’ in new Lufkin ISD guidelines
Lufkin/Nacogdoches area has 0 available ICU beds due to COVID-19 surge
Texas Governor Seal
Gov. Abbott actions to fight COVID-19 surge include soliciting nurses out of state
State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, spoke to the press last month after Democratic...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature
Superintendent Roundtable
Deep East Texas superintendents discuss new school year with COVID-19

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A neighbor describes his reaction after a Santa Barbara, California father suspected of killing...
Neighbor reacts to dad accused of killing kids in Mexico
New consumer price inflation data shows the pace of inflation has slowed but continues to rise.
US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego...
California sheriff: He, not doctor, diagnosed video overdose