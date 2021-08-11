Lady Pack open up new home with comeback win over Willis

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Lady Pack opened up the new Lufkin ISD multipurpose facility with a 3-1 match win over Willis.

The Lady Pack struggled early and Willis took the early 1-0 win with a 25-22 set win. The Lady Pack would come back and win a back and forth second set 25-23. They used that momentum to win set three 25-20 and the match winning set 25-18.

Lufkin moved to 2-0 to start the season and will play in the Central Heights Tournament starting Thursday.

