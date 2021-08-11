East Texas Now Business Break
Longview restaurants back to take-out due to staffing shortages

Several Longview restaurants are having trouble staffing up.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Three restaurant locations in Longview have temporarily closed their indoor dining to customers, and gone back to take-out and curb-side service, and another has completely closed temporarily.

Judd’s Downtown Cafe’ and two Chick-fil-A locations have closed their inside dining, while the Blue Pearl Oyster Bar and Grill is completely closed temporarily.

“People are still ordering food from us and stuff like that so we’re still cooking. But we would like to get back to open and have guests in the dining room that we can laugh and giggle with,” said Judd’s executive chef Ronald Porter.

But for all the locations, this is not due to precautions for COVID-19 protocol. This is due to staffing shortages.

“We need enough staff here to cover the load of diners coming in,” Porter said.

While most restaurants have employee shortages, they have to deal with other variables.

“I find that a lot of people are not willing to work because of the fact they’re getting that stimulus money. They feel like they can make more sitting at home than going to a job,” Ronald said.

The continuing problem is finding those employees who want to work.

“We stress service and we care about our customers so, if you’re wanting to work and wanting to make an impact, this might be the place for you,” said Judd Burns, owner of Judd’s downtown.

With the job market wide open, restaurants also have to compete with better paying jobs.

“It’s really hard right now. I’ve even reached out to friends of mine, ex-employees, friends with different restaurants to see if they had any people,” said Porter.

Chick-fil-A continues to deliver as well as curb-side and take-out.

Judd’s plans to reopen indoor dining Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

