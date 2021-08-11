Progress continues on plan to reduce E. coli levels in Nacogdoches’ Lanana and Banita Creeks

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lanana and Banita Creeks in Nacogdoches are popular recreational areas. They are also infected with E. coli, levels the state is attempting to lower.

The Texas Water Resources Institute is continuing to develop a plan. Representatives shared the progress with conservation agencies, educators, and concerned citizens.

The e-coli levels in the watershed exceed the state standards, but are low enough to be controllable.

“Repairing or replacing failing septic systems or working on improving your wastewater infrastructure in towns, or things like that. Cattle and livestock are also another source that’s relatively easy to manage,” said Assistant Director for the Texas Water Resources Institute Lucas Gregory.

Water researchers say the poultry industry must abide by water management plans. Scientists say feral hogs pose a bigger risk to the Lanana Bayou watershed.

