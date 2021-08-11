Tech researchers find cheap, disposable masks filter up to 90% of COVID-19 particles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech researchers prove that cheap, three-ply masks can filter 90% of COVID-19 particles.

Even as the particles get smaller, consistent results show this mask filters out COVID-19 particles up to 90%.

To come to this conclusion, Dr. Seshadri Ramkumar said the fractional efficiency filter tester will pump particles, the same size as covid particles, on one side and count how many particles come through to the other side.

“Our results are proving again and again that this simple mask can protect small particles up to 90%. That’s some magic. This is a magic lifesaver. So you don’t have to go for an expensive mask, regular three ply mass can do the trick,” Ramkumar said

Health experts say the delta variant is tearing through the state because it has a higher viral load- meaning more covid particles. At the same time, the CDC encouraged vaccinated folks to wear masks indoors.

Doctor Ramkumar says this study shows protecting our hospitals, children and immune-compromised friends doesn’t cost much.

Let’s practice safety, which is doable. It’s not $10 a piece facemask it’s just 10 cents at the maximum or $1 at the maximum. Doctor Ramkumar is going around town testing different masks, and working to enhance the filtration of cotton masks, but for now—he insists these will do the trick.

“Let’s practice safety, which is doable. It’s not $10 a piece facemask it’s just 10 cents at the maximum, or $1 at the maximum.”

Doctor Ramkumar is going around town testing different masks, and working to enhance the filtration of cotton masks, but for now—he insists these will do the trick.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.