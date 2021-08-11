East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas A&M President won’t attend summer graduation after COVID-19 exposure

(Texas A&M University)
By Michael Oder
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks said Wednesday she won’t attend the upcoming summer graduation ceremony after learning she was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter posted to the university’s website, Banks said both she and the person who contracted the virus are fully vaccinated and aren’t experiencing symptoms. She self-reported through the university’s COVID portal.

Banks took over as president of the Texas A&M University System flagship campus in June.

Here is the full statement:

Since taking office as president on June 1, I have looked forward to Friday’s commencement ceremony. I am extremely disappointed to learn that I will not be able to attend in person to address the more than 2,000 graduates who have earned their degrees.

I learned late last night that I was exposed to someone in my office who tested positive for COVID-19 and — just like that person — I have no symptoms and am fully vaccinated. I followed all Texas A&M University protocols by immediately self-reporting in the university COVID portal, completing a COVID test this morning, and scheduling a retest Sunday. I will continue to take precautions, including wearing a mask indoors.

However, since the president’s role in graduation puts me in close contact with a large number of students, I have been advised to avoid potential exposure to our students and their loved ones until my final testing is complete on Sunday.

As we begin a new academic year, this is a reminder that we must continue to be vigilant. Vaccines remain the most effective way to protect our entire campus community from COVID-19. Texas A&M will continue to offer both free vaccines and testing to all student, faculty and staff members. The most up-to-date information can be found on our COVID-19 guidance page. Please join me in following our protocols to keep Aggieland safe and healthy.

And, to the graduates: Congratulations on this significant milestone! I will be cheering for you as I watch the commencement ceremony live on KAMU.

M. Katherine Banks, Texas A&M University President

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Man says he was shot while walking on Polk County road
A 23-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the killings of three woman in...
Texas man charged with capital murder in island killings
Superintendent Roundtable
Deep East Texas superintendents discuss new school year with COVID-19
Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Hospice in the Pines' director is advocating for nationwide bereavement policies.
Hospice in the Pines director advocates for nationwide bereavement leave
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock hospitals requesting backup
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott
Gov. Abbott, Attorney General Paxton aligned in defense of executive order prohibiting mask mandates
Lanana Creek
Lanana Creek Watershed PKG 8.11
Central Texas man designs mask for use while mowing your lawn