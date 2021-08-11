East Texas Now Business Break
Texas man charged with capital murder in island killings

A 23-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the killings of three woman in...
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) - A 23-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the killings of three woman in the costal resort community of South Padre Island.

A judge on Monday ordered Yordi Barthelemy held without bond on the murder charge stemming from the fatal shootings of the women at an island condominium Saturday. He’s also charged with assault family violence. Police say the dead women were members of the same family from the Houston area.

Authorities have not released their names. They did not answer questions about their connection to Barthelemy or a possible motive for the killings.

An attorney for Barthelemy could not be immediately identified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

