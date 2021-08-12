East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Both Leon County Jail escapees arrested after six days on the run

Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler
Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Both escapees from Leon County Jail have been arrested after almost a week on the run.

Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Webb, 33 escaped while participating in a work program near the Leon County Expo on Aug. 6.

Kahler was arrest in Brenham after members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force tracked him to a hotel. He was taken to the Leon County Jail and charged with escape.

Webb was arrested in Hot Springs, Arkansas after the Garland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tip that he was in the area. The sheriff’s office hasn’t said if Webb has arrived at the county jail yet.

*********** IN CUSTODY ********** Leon County Sheriff’s Office Press release: On 8/12/2021, members of the Leon County...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 12, 2021

During the six day escapade, Webb stole a pickup and hit a DPS Trooper’s vehicle. The trooper fired his pistol at the truck, striking it several times before it sped away. The pickup, which was stolen from Conroe, was found abandoned in a remote wooded area off Highway 79 near the Anderson County and Cherokee County line.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Man says he was shot while walking on Polk County road
A 23-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the killings of three woman in...
Texas man charged with capital murder in island killings
Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott
Gov. Abbott, Attorney General Paxton aligned in defense of executive order prohibiting mask mandates

Latest News

NBFM Back To School Event
NBFM Back To School Event
Hospitals Request Help
Hospitals Request Help
Backorder Hurts City Project
Backorder Hurts City Project
Pastor Dykes
Pastor Dykes
The Lufkin Development Plan plans to bring projects to downtown
$2.4M to go toward downtown Lufkin revitalization efforts