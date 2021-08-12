East Texas Now Business Break
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly in Lufkin/Nacogdoches area, 2 ICU beds available

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Lufkin/Nacogdoches area once again saw a slight increase in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 99 people are now hospitalized in Trauma Service Area H for COVID-19. This is two more patients than were hospitalized as of Tuesday. There are two ICU bed available in the area, up one from Tuesday.

Additionally, Area H recorded an 18.3 percent hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients. That’s down from 23.6 percent as of Tuesday. For reference, late last year and earlier this year, a 15 percent hospitalization rate for COVID-19 was the designated threshold set by the state which would require restrictions in business capacity. Said restrictions were lifted after Gov. Greg Abbott in March declared the state to be “100 percent” open.

