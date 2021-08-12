East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Dak Prescott set for another MRI

Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dak Prescott is confident he will be back to full strength soon after resting his shoulder from a strain earlier in training camp.

Even though he is confident the team is still set to have the quarterback under go another MRI. According to the team, Prescott will have an MRI following the team’s game this Friday in Arizona. Prescott will not play. The earliest game action he could see would be on August 21 against the Texans.

“Once i get back in the team setting, I’m not going to think about my arm,” Prescott said. “It’s about progressing at the right time. It all felt good out there. Every throw I made. When they tell you stop, you don’t want to hear it, but you (stop).”

Prescott is still confident he will be ready to go for the season opener on September 9 at Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Man says he was shot while walking on Polk County road
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak
Superintendent Roundtable
Deep East Texas superintendents discuss new school year with COVID-19
A 23-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the killings of three woman in...
Texas man charged with capital murder in island killings
Masks ‘highly suggested’ in new Lufkin ISD guidelines

Latest News

West Sabine Tigers
West Sabine Red Zone Preview 8.11
The NCAA panel "could not find that (Briles) failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance. ...
NCAA: Failure to report sexual assault was part of ‘campus-wide culture of nonreporting’ at BU; Briles cleared, attorney says
West Sabine
West Sabine welcomes back Danny Bragg to football program
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Baylor helmets are shown on the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal