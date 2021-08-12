East Texas Now Business Break
‘Dishonesty not tolerated:’ Smith County deputy arrested, fired

Luis Sandoval, 28(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says that one of its deputies has been arrested.

Luis Alberty Sandoval, 28, of Tyler, was arrested and charged with misuse of official information. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on Aug. 11 and held overnight on a $250,000 bond. He was released on Aug. 12.

Sheriff Larry Smith released the following statement about Sandoval’s arrest:

At approximately 2:00 pm, August 11, 2021, a Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested and charged with a 3rd degree felony offense for Misuse of Official Information.

Deputy Luis A. Sandoval was arrested as the result of a several month long investigation involving the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. This investigation began as an East Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Task Force investigation with DPS Investigators originating the investigation.

Deputy Sandoval’s employment was terminated at the Sheriff’s Office just prior to his arrest. The arrest warrant was issued by 114th State District Judge Austin Reeve Jackson just prior to the arrest. Bond was set at $250,000. Sandoval was processed into the Smith County Jail late yesterday afternoon and subsequently transported to a nearby facility in a nearby county.

This afternoon, former Deputy Sandoval posted a $250,000 surety bond. Sandoval had been employed at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office since November 14, 2017 until his separation on August 11, 2021. He served first as a detention officer and then transferred to patrol on September 13, 2018.

This investigation has been ongoing for several months and still remains active, therefore, information will remain limited until at least two ongoing investigations are completed.

Smith County Sheriff Larry R. Smith said, “Unfortunately law enforcement officers, for one reason or another, make bad decisions however, they will always be held to a higher standard at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Within just two days of my taking office on January 1st of 2013, we were faced with having to arrest one of our own. Unfortunately, since that time, several others have taken the wrong path and have made conscious decisions to tarnish the badge. This is in contravention to each of the dedicated and hardworking men and women of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. There is absolutely no place in this Sheriff’s Office for dishonesty and I assure you once it’s identified and rears its ugly head it will not be tolerated.”

