FBI warning West Texas of “Grandparent Scam”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Scammers are tricking West Texans out of millions of dollars with a new technique using couriers and rideshare drivers.

The FBI says scammers call the elderly pretending to be a grandchild in need of money to get out of jail or for a medical emergency.

When the grandparents rush to help, the scammers send couriers and rideshare drivers to pick up the money.

In less than a year and a half, scammers have collected almost $3 million in the Midland-Odessa area alone.

“It is a very lucrative scheme for these scammers and that’s why they target the elderly like they do and they just put different twists on and they capitalize on the fear of the situation,” says Special Agent Jeanette Harper, Public Affairs Officer of the El Paso FBI Division.

The FBI wants people to be aware of this new scheme. If you think you might be a victim of this scam, report it to law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.