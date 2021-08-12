First Alert: Sea breeze showers offering a brief cool down for some East Texans

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen the sea breeze front get active for a third day in a row, offering some minor heat relief for a handful of East Texans as these showers and thunderstorms move in off the Gulf of Mexico.

The rain chance will stay at a meager 20% for another hour before the setting sun will bring an end to any lingering shower activity for the day.

We are on the same song and around the tenth verse as it pertains to another extension of ongoing heat advisories for portions of our KTRE viewing area. The heat advisories have already been extended through 7 p.m. Friday for several of our Deep East Texas counties since our heat indices will be topping out over 105-degrees again tomorrow. The actual air temperatures will be topping out in the upper 90′s, making for some typical, August weather to round out the week.

In addition to our hot weather during the day, do not expect much of a cool down at night, either. With overnight lows only dropping into the upper 70′s, air conditioners will be getting in a continuous workout as we will not get much relief in the overnight time period.

A shift in the pattern will lead to deeper moisture and better lift taking place in our atmosphere this weekend. This will lead to better rain and storm chances and coverage over the weekend, early next week.

Our rain chances will go up to 40% on Saturday before climbing to 60% on Sunday and Monday of next week. These higher rain chances do not mean it will rain all day. It just signifies the odds of you getting wet will be better than they have been this week. The added cloud cover and better rain odds will help curtail the heat just a tad.

In turn, look for daytime highs to come down into the middle 90′s this weekend and possibly the lower 90′s by early next week.

Scattered downpours will remain in play through the middle of next week before rain chances gradually diminish each day to follow. This will lead to daytime highs climbing back into the middle-to-upper 90′s.

