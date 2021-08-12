Increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations a concern for Nacogdoches hospitals

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is just one of several hospitals in Trauma Service Area H that is treating COVID-19 patients, some of which have the Delta variant.

Hospital rooms are filling up, which has become a big concern for hospital administrators.

Sean Fowler, CEO of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, talks about the adjustments they are making and the hope that state nurses will return to help hospitals out.

