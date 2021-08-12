Longview’s Chris Davis retires from MLB action

BALTIMORE, Md. (KLTV) - Chris Davis is hanging up his cleats after 13 seasons.

The veteran first baseman and former Longview Lobo had hip surgery in May that ended his season.

“After an extended time dealing with my injury and recent hip surgery, I informed the Orioles about my decision to retire effective today,” Davis said in a statement released by the team. " Thank you all for the many memories that I will cherish forever.”

Davis picked up the nickname of “Crush” for his home run power. He finished third in the American League MVP voting in 2013, when he led the league with 53 home runs and 138 RBIs

“The Orioles support Chris Davis as he retires from baseball today,” the team said in a statement. “We thank Chris for his 11 years of service to the club, to Orioles fans, and to the Baltimore community.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.