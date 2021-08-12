East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Gray News) - A California father confessed to killing his two young children after researching QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories that led him to believe they had “serpent DNA,” according to an FBI affidavit.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, a 40-year-old surf instructor, has been charged with killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities say he took them to Rosarito, Mexico, and shot them with a spear gun because he thought they would become monsters.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Coleman was charged Wednesday with the foreign murder of U.S. nationals.

Prosecutors say Coleman drove them from Santa Barbara to Mexico over the weekend and killed them on Monday. Coleman told an FBI agent that he had been “enlightened” by conspiracy theories and received visions telling him his wife possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his kids, the affidavit stated.

He was detained at a San Diego border checkpoint on the way back. KEYT reported he was tracked down using a locator app on his phone.

The children’s mother, identified in reports only as A.C., said the father and the children left Saturday in the family’s van. She did not know where they were going and called the police when she could not reach him.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the killings of three woman in...
Texas man charged with capital murder in island killings
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Man says he was shot while walking on Polk County road
Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott
Gov. Abbott, Attorney General Paxton aligned in defense of executive order prohibiting mask mandates

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The U.S. Postal Service is looking to increase prices during the holiday shopping season.
USPS proposes price increases during holiday season
Grayson Bakes is fighting for her life after giving birth through emergency C-section following...
21-year-old unvaccinated mother fighting for life after emergency C-section following COVID-19 complications
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Wildfire bears down on Montana towns as West burns
FILE - In this June 28, 2021 file photo a display at an Olympia Federal Savings branch shows a...
Northwest sizzles as heat wave hits many parts of US